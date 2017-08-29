 »   »   » BREAKING!! Pehredaar Piya Ki Goes Off Air; Suyyash Rai Shocked!

Pehredaar Piya Ki has been grabbing negative headlines since the beginning. The show has been receiving a lot of flak from the viewers for its concept and unusual content.
Recently, the BCCC had asked the channel to shift the show to a late-night slot. As we revealed earlier, the show got a new time slot (10.30 pm), also the makers had decided to introduce a leap. They were also in search of a fresh face for Prince Ratan Singh's role. But, shockingly the channel suddenly pulls the show off air! Read on to know more...
Pehredaar Piya Ki Goes Off Air
The show was not aired yesterday (August 28), and today we get to know that the channel has pulled the plug on the show!
Rajput Community Unhappy!
If sources are to be believed the Rajput community was unhappy with its portrayal in the show and had an objection. Hence, the channel decided to pull the plug on the show.
Channel Issues Official Statement
The channel has issued an official statement for the same. The statement reads, "Effective 28th August 2017, we are pulling off our programme, Pehredaar Piya Ki, from television."
The Statement Further Read…
"While we understand that the decision to end this serial will be disappointing to those whose creative energies are vested in it, namely, its crew and cast, we (as a channel) are convinced that we will be better served by focusing instead on developing viewer interest in our upcoming, new shows."
Channel Wants The Artists, Producers & Fans To Support The Viewership
"We are grateful to all the artists, producers and fans of our shows and request you to graciously support the viewership of our newer ventures."
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai, who was to return to the show post leap, was shocked with the channel's decision. He was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "If this is happening (show going off air), then I am shocked. I was waiting to re-enter the show after the leap."