 »   »   » BREAKING!! Pehredaar Piya Ki Goes Off Air; Suyyash Rai Shocked!

Pehredaar Piya Ki has been grabbing negative headlines since the beginning. The show has been receiving a lot of flak from the viewers for its concept and unusual content.

Recently, the BCCC had asked the channel to shift the show to a late-night slot. As we revealed earlier, the show got a new time slot (10.30 pm), also the makers had decided to introduce a leap. They were also in search of a fresh face for Prince Ratan Singh's role. But, shockingly the channel suddenly pulls the show off air! Read on to know more...