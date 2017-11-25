 »   »   » CONTROVERSIAL! Beyhadh Actor Piyush Sahdev Arrested; SHOCKING Details REVEALED!

Piyush Sahdev, who became popular with his role (Samay) on Sony TV's popular show, Beyhadh, has got himself into a legal mess! The actor has been arrested on the charges of rape!

According to Tellychakkar report, the victim is a model by profession and she has filed a police complaint against Piyush at the Versova police station! Read on to know the shocking details behind the actor's arrest...

Piyush Arrested Tellychakkar quoted Kiran Kale, Senior Inspector, Versova Police Station, as saying, "Yes, it is true. Piyush has been arrested on 22 November the under IPC 376 and he won't be granted bail until 27 November." Piyush’s Affairs! According to the entertainment portal's source, "Piyush got himself romantically involved with the creative person of one of his popular shows and another actress! Well yes, he was two timing them! It was all a game for him and he was enjoying it thoroughly. There was no reason for him not to!" Piyush Was Two Timing With GF & Actress! "His virility made sure he got all the pleasure he could from the two girls! In a bid to do just that, he took the actress in question for a long and dirty vacation, where the two had some really intimate moments." Piyush & The Actress "The actress in question started to take a liking towards him absolutely unaware of his untoward intentions. When the couple came back to town after their shenanigans, gratified as he was in every way, he thought it is now better to do away with what was left of her!" Piyush Started To Avoid The Actress! "So, he started to avoid her! This avoidance was growing on the girl and she could take it no more. That is when she confronted Piyush and warned him, if he would continue to ignore her, she would file a complaint with the police!" Piyush Threatened The Actress This didn't go well with Piyush and it got to his ego! Apparently, the actor threatened her that if she even think of doing anything of that sort, he would leak all her images that he has got on social media! Actress’ Intimate Pictures Leaked! The source further added that a few days later, the actress' intimate pictures were floating on the social media among his friends! Piyush’s FB Account Hacked! A few days ago, Piyush had complained that his Facebook account was hacked and his friends and others are receiving abusive messages from his social media account! He added that he has lost accessibility of his Facebook account and his e-mail account is also not under his accessibility! Piyush Cover-up His Actions! Apparently, Piyush did this to cover-up his actions! A source told the portal, "This move would shield him. After that, a manipulating Piyush leaked all the pictures to some of his friends in his Facebook account." Piyush & Akangsha Piyush is married to actress, Akangsha Rawat, and had not only announced that they are living separately but are also headed towards divorce! Piyush had denied the rumours of him having an affair with any girl! Akangsha Akangsha, who was silent over the issue for a long time, vented out her anger indirectly on her husband. She wrote, "When a married/separated man lies to a single girl, I am already Divorced or that my divorce is filed or paints a really ugly picture of his wife, for obvious reasons, it's a good idea for the girl or her family to ask him to show the court case papers!"

