 »   »   » TV Snippets: Dance Plus 3 & India’s Best Judwaah Winners; Sunil Grover Turns Billa Sharabi & More...

Dance Plus 3 came to an end after 15 weeks of non-stop entertainment and dance. The dance reality show witnessed the best dance champions from all around the world.
The show finally got its winner in Bir Radha Sherpa, who is from Silchar, Assam. Bir walked away with a trophy and Rs 25 Lakhs cash. Read on to know what Bir has to say about winning the dance reality show and also check out the other big stories from television...
Dance Plus 3 Finale: Bir Radha Sherpa Wins The Trophy
Along with cash prize, Bir won a brand new Hyundai I Elite i20, an Oppo phone, Amazon voucher worth Rs 1 Lakh rupees and a Suzuki Gigsar SFFi bike.
Bir Radha Dedicates The Trophy To Punit Pathak
Bir Radha was from Punit Pathak's team. In an interview to a leading daily, Bir said that he wanted to win for his mentor, who worked so much on him. He further added, "I feel blessed to have won the show among so many talented contestants. I am so thankful to all the people who showered me with love and votes."
India’s Best Judwaah Finale
Zee TV's reality show, India's Best Judwaah, which was hosted by Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra, had entertained the audiences with its unique concept of testing the identical twins through some fun-filled tasks and challenges.
Harsha-Varsha Win India’s Best Judwaah Trophy
The fight was between Sankalp-Sandarbh & Riya-Shriya and Nauman-Salman & Harsha-Varsha. And the ultimate winner was the twin sisters from Ajmer Harsha-Varsha.
Sunil Grover Turns Billa Sharabi!
After Dr Mashoor Gulati, Gutthi and Rinku Bhabhi, Sunil Grover is all set to come up with a new character, Billa Sharabi in his new music video!
Sunil Tweets…
Sharing the promo, Sunil tweeted, "Promo of a Music Video by Billa Sharabi releasing on Tuesday, 26th Sep. Voice is mine Music is by @ItsAmitTrivedi 🙈."
Super Dancer Takes The Kapil Sharma Show’s Stage
We had recently reported about a major fire that broke out at iconic RK Studio, which destroyed Super Dancer 2 set. The dance reality show got The Kapil Sharma Show's set.
Last season, the dance reality show had taken to TKSS' set to promote the show. Geeta said it is unfortunate that they couldn't promote their show on the sets, but wished that Kapil recovers soon.
Geeta Kapoor Wishes Kapil Recovers Soon
For Kapil, Geeta said, "I really wish Kapil recovers soon and is all fit and fine as soon as possible. Kapil has made everybody, right from the fit to the ailing laugh their heart out with his antics and jokes. I hope someone makes him laugh the similar way."
Amruta Khanvilkar to host Dance India Dance Season 6
The winner of Nach Baliye 7, Amruta Khanvilkar, will be seen hosting the sixth season of dance reality show, Dance India Dance.
Amruta Khanvilkar Confirms…
Amruta was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Yes, I am a part of Dance India Dance. I am excited and looking forward to this stint as the show will mark my debut as a host on the small screen."
Sofia Hayat Hospitalised
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat, who was in limelight recently for her grand wedding, recently met with an accident and has injured her knee.
Sofia Writes…
Sofia took to social media, "I am at the hospital. I can't walk. :( send me healing energy. Hoping its not seriouse. I never have accidents! I was in a fair ground bumper car and crashed and my car. My knee is swollen and bruised. Luckily we met Vlads friend 2 mins after by chance. They rushed me to the hospital in Accident and Emergency. Waiting now. Cross fingers."
Kavita Kaushik Trolled
Kavita Kaushik recently attended a Navratri event in Jodhpur. She shared a picture and wrote, "Nothing like the Indian Anarkali outfit😍." But, the actress was trolled saying the dress must have been free of cost.