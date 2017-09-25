 »   »   » TV Snippets: Dance Plus 3 & India’s Best Judwaah Winners; Sunil Grover Turns Billa Sharabi & More...

Dance Plus 3: Bir Radha Sherpa becomes the WINNER of the Show; Watch | FilmiBeat

Dance Plus 3 came to an end after 15 weeks of non-stop entertainment and dance. The dance reality show witnessed the best dance champions from all around the world.

The show finally got its winner in Bir Radha Sherpa, who is from Silchar, Assam. Bir walked away with a trophy and Rs 25 Lakhs cash. Read on to know what Bir has to say about winning the dance reality show and also check out the other big stories from television...