 »   »   » Deepika Padukone & Shahid Kapoor To Promote Padmavati Sans Ranveer Singh On Bigg Boss 11!

Television shows are a great platform to promote movies. Bollywood actors have been on many shows to promote their upcoming films. The much-hyped film, Padmavati, is all set to hit the theatres soon.

Apparently, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will be on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 sets to promote the film, Padmavati. Unfortunately, Ranveer Singh will not be joining the duo as he has some prior commitments!

According to Bollywoodlife report, Deepika and Shahid will be visiting Bigg Boss sets on October 28. They will also be seen performing to the song, "Ghoomar" that was released yesterday (October 25). The song has already impressed the audiences.

It has to be recalled that both Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor had been on Bigg Boss previously to promote their respective films.

Well, we will have to wait and watch whether the makers are planning for some interesting games for the housemates with the Padmavati actors!