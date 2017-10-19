 »   »   » Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Debina Bonnerjee & Other TV Actresses Talk About Kali Puja Celebrations

While the nation is gearing up to celebrate Diwali 2017 with full fervor, the eastern part of the country is also immersed in the preparations for another festival that falls on the same day as Diwali - Kali Puja 2017. Celebrated widely across the states of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam, Kali Puja, or Kali Pujo, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Kali.

The Kali Puja is celebrated on Amavasya in the Lunar month of Ashwin. Kali Puja typically coincides with Choti Diwali or Diwali. This year, Kali Puja will be celebrated on Thursday, October 19. Telly celebrities talk about the Kali Puja celebrations...