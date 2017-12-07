 »   »   » FINALLY! Rohan Gandotra To Replace Siddharth Shukla In Dil Se Dil Tak!

Colors' popular show, Dil Se Dil Tak has been in news since a long time, thanks to the lead actor, Siddharth Shukla. There were reports in the last few months about the actor and the makers being at loggerheads.

Also, his co-actor Kunal Verma had revealed as to how Siddharth used to abuse him and the duo got into a war of words. Not just Kunal, there were also reports that Siddharth had abused the lead actress, Jasmin Bhasin, on the sets.

Siddharth Quits Dil Se Dil Tak! It was said that the show might go off air soon! But, according to the latest report, Siddharth has quit the show. It is said that the actor is not happy with the way his character on the show is shaping up! Siddharth Wasn’t Happy With The Way His Character Was Shaping Up Siddharth was quoted by BT a saying, "I wasn't happy with the way my character was shaping up and the track didn't pan out as I was promised. I had a meeting with the producer and we decided to part ways mutually." Siddharth & Producer Meeting A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Sidharth had a meeting with the producer on Tuesday, after which they both felt things weren't working out and it was best to part ways." Rohan Gandotra To Replace Siddharth Apparently, Kaala Teeka fame Rohan Gandotra will be stepping into Siddharth Shukla's shoes to play the role of Parth Bhanushali. Sumeet Mittal Says… The producer of the show, Sumeet Mittal confirmed Rohan's entry on the show. He said, "Sidharth and we had creative differences and hence, we decided to go our separate ways on a good note." Dil Se Dil Tak For the uninitiated, Dil Se Dil Tak deals with surrogate motherhood. Apparently, the show is loosely based on Salman Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Preity Zinta starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. DSDT Rashmi (Shorvari) and Siddharth (Parth) play a Bengali couple on the show. Shorvari suffers a miscarriage and they will get to know that she will not be able to conceive again! The couple will seek help from Jasmine, who plays a Gujarati girl, Teni (surrogate mother)!

