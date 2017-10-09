 »   »   » In PICS: Divyanka Tripathi, Ankita Bhargava, Bharti Singh & Other TV Stars Celebrate Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth is a festival that is performed by married women (who observe Nirjala vrath) for the well-being of their husbands. Like every year, this year too, television actors celebrated Karva Chauth with full fervour.
The actors took to social media and shared a few pictures on the occasion of Karva Chauth. Have a look. . .
Vivek Dahiya
"With my moon by my side, the sky was full of rain and thunder. And so the fast finally had to be ended with the moon from the internet! #HappyKarwaChauth."
Divyanka Tripathi
"My mood today... #BeingSuhagan... HAPPY KARVACHAUTH TO ALL!❤️❤️❤️#AlyGoniPhotography."
Ankita Bhargava
"Our 3rd KarwaChauth turned out to be the most techno savvy day of my life! The unexpected/expected rains made it impossible for Chanda Mama to give us a lil peek,We waited Patiently first and then the husband became impatient !"
Ankita Further Wrote. . .
"And that's when we decided to FaceTime with The Moon 😍 Yes we did that! And all thanks to @shivithakral_ that I could see a clear moon all the way from Saharanpur!!! Thanku Shivani... I will never forget this day and what u did for me! Lots and lots of love to u always🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗"
Arjun Bijlani
"Happy #karvachauth @nehaswami and to all the beautiful ladies who r fasting or not fasting.sab khush raho.#love."
Vikrant Singh Rajput
"Thanku so much my Dharm patni 😗❤Happy karwa chauth 🙏Abhi jao khao pio 😉 I know ki tumhe bahut bhookh aur pyas lagi hogi 🍎🍉🍊🥞🍵🥛☕ #karwachauth #indian #festival."
Suyyash Rai
"I dont what they are called,the spaces between seconds but I think if you always in those intervals ❤️ @kishwersmerchantt had it not been work,teko jaane nai deta 🙄🙄 waise tu khud hee nai jaati 😂😘❤️ LOVE YOU BEEEEEEEEWWWWEEEEEEEEE 😘😘 #KarwaChauth PC : @shivangi.kulkarni ❤️"
Vinny Arora
"Wishing my awesome husband a very happy first karwachauth 😘 I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you ❤️ Thank you for pampering me silly always...🤗💑 #bestboy #karwachauth."
Gaurav Khanna
"To the love of my life. @akankshagkhanna ..happy karva chauth jaan...thanks for being the anchor to me..and being wit me in everything I do.. #karvachauth #soulmate #love #lifeisbeautiful."
Barkha Sengupta
"I don't do this because I have to ... I do this because I want to ... @indraneilsengupta #happykarwachauth to all the women! #togetherness #love."
Kavita Kaushik
"You made my life real , you made me a woman from a wild cat ! Only you could do this baby @justronnit thanks for all the love n laughter ❤️"