 »   »   » Divyanka Tripathi Becomes The Victim Of A Death Hoax; Tweets To Clarify That She ‘Very Much Alive’!

A few months ago, Shweta Tiwari's death rumours spread on social media. The actress had clarified that she doesn't feel like reacting to such rumours as she has been declared dead by people for the third time!

Divyanka Tripathi, who is favourite among the audiences, became the latest victim of a death hoax. It was said that the actress died in a car accident. Read on to know more...

Divyanka Falls Victim To A Death Hoax A source close to the actress was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "There was a whatsapp message circulating that she was involved in a car accident on the highway and died on her way to the hospital." How It Started… It has to be recalled that television actors, Rachana and Jeeven recently died in an accident when their car collided with a parked truck. Apparently, some miscreants replaced Rachana's photos with Divyanka's photos and circulated it on Whatsapp. Divyanka Clarifies… The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to Twitter to put these rumours to rest. She clarified that she is ‘very much alive' and not to bother her friends and family with such rumours. Divyanka Tweeted…. "Someone's spreading news about me being in #RIPmode. Guys I'm very much alive. Please don't trouble my friends and family with such rumours." Divyanka Says… Divyanka was quoted by a leading tabloid as saying, "People are believing some stupid rumours and then calling up my people to say that I have met with an accident and I am dead." The Actress Is Getting Freaked Out Calls… She further added, "I am getting freaked out calls from my loved ones. So I had to go public so that people don't believe such stories."

