 »   »   » Divyanka Tripathi Celebrates Her Birthday In Thailand With Hubby Vivek; YHM Actors Shower Wishes

One of the most popular actresses of television industry, Divyanka Tripathi, is ringing in her birthday today (December 14). The actress, who turns 33 today, is celebrating her special day with her husband, Vivek Dahiya in Thailand!
Both Divyanka and Vivek shared a few pictures from their vacation. Also, the actress' friends from television industry and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actors took to social media to shower wishes on her special day! Have a look at the pictures...
Vivek’s Surprise For Divyanka
Vivek is seen pampering his wife in the sweetest way possible. He planned a cosy birthday celebration inside their hotel room!
Vivek Dahiya & Divyanka Tripathi
Vivek shared an adorable picture snapped with Divyanka and wrote, "Main agar kahoon ... yeh dilkashi hai nahi kahin na hogi kabhi... tareef yeh bhi to sach hai kuch bhi nahi."
Divyanka Tripathi
Sharing a picture from her trip, Divyanka wrote, "What's a trip without posing with everything unusual you see!!Here we go 😁... #Tuktuk ride in #Phuket."
Karan Patel
Divyanka's YHM co-actor Karan wrote, "Wish you a very very happy birthday Divyanka .... may god give you all the reasons possible to keep wearing that charming smile forever n ever ...! Lots n lots of love and luck ...! God bless ...! 😘🤗😘🤗 ...! @divyankatripathidahiya the cake facial is pending ... come back and we shall do the ritual ...! 🤗😉🤗 ..!"
Anita Hassanandani
"Happiest birthday 🎂 DT @divyankatripathidahiya Wish you all the happiness in the world ! ❤️♥️❤️🥂"
Abhishek Verma
"Compassionate, Caring, Humble, Loving, Calm, Composed, Beautiful..am ģetting short of words to signify you. You truly are a symbol of excellance and my favourite reason to smile. ☺️☺️"
"Happiest Birthday Dii ❤️ may all your wishes come true. Love You and your aadi is always there 🤗🤗"
Aditi Bhatia
"Happy birthday to the most sweetest and kindest person on this whole planet."
"More than Divyanka didi you are my Ishima 🙈❤️ Words are seriously less to describe the kind of bond we share (thu thu thu, kisi ki nazar na lage 😽)"
"At first I could never believe that someone can actually be so gentle, always so welcoming and smiling, caring, down to earth and so understanding, but after meeting you, I know this for sure that people like you should exist more and more in this world and more and more in my life 😛❤️❤️"
"Thank you for always guiding me and for making me a better person ❤️ I know I always have your back and you have mine 🙈❤️❤️❤️ I love you ishima, happy happy birthday to you, always keep smiling! Wish the best for you 🤗🤗🤗 @divyankatripathidahiya #AsliMohabbatein❤️""
Aly Goni
"Wish u Avery happy birthday dt ❤️ god bless u with lots of happiness loveee you ❤️😘 @divyankatripathidahiya."
Alok Narula
"Happy birthday divz @divyankatripathidahiya ..many many happy returns of the day... May u keep shining always... Loads of luv n blessings... God bless 🎉🎊🎂🤗😍💐"
Rizwan Bachav
"HappyBirthday @divyankatripathidahiya. Wish you the bestest year ahead and hope you are painting the town red!! The party is due!"
Vahbiz Dorabjee
"When women Support each other..INCREDBLE things Happen..You are one of those BEAUTIFUL women in my Life who has supported me unconditionally and Lifted my Spirit..You Have a Beautiful mind and you inspire everyone around You..HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this Woman of substance @divyankatripathidahiya."
"May all your dreams come true.Have a Fantastic Day filled with everything you Love the most.Keep Shining and Keep Smiling Always..God Bless😇😙🤗❤🎂🥂"
Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta's Team Win The Task; Fans Praise Him; Priyank & Others Sent To Kalkotri!