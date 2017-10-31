 »   »   » MUST SEE! Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Ankita Bhargava & Other YHM Cast’s Halloween Looks

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team is in Budapest and we must say they are having the best days of their lives. The actors are not only shooting for a sequence, but are also having a lot of fun in Budapest.

Recently, we reported as to how the actors are having a blast in Budapest. Also, Aditi Bhatia, who plays the role of Ruhi on the show, turned 18 and had her best birthday with the YHM team. Looks like the team took some time out to put on their spookiest Halloween looks! The actors shared a few pictures from their Halloween party. Have a look . . .