 »   »   » Here’s How Divyanka Tripathi Wants To Keep Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Magic Going With Karan Patel...

Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, who plays the adorable couple on Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, share the same relationship both on and off-screen. Both of them have been creating magic on-screen with their chemistry.

Divyanka shared heart-warming message on social media, talking about her bond with Karan Patel. She adds that although they have contrasting personalities and distinct tastes, when they come together, they raise and keep the magic of YHM going!

Divyanka & Karan Sharing this picture, Divyanka wrote, "#DivyankaKaran #IshitaRaman... Our stories are kind of similar. People often wonder- Are they friends? Maybe yes.. But they don't have a matching frequency. Are they foes? Maybe but not like they'll hurt each other." Ishita & Raman "#ContrastingPersonalities, #DistinctTastes. But thrown in a situation together they function so well because few things are just meant to be. You resist, you fall! You collaborate, you rise! And here we are...fulfilling our destinies. So KP, let's stay #HandcuffedTogether in these situations and keep the #YHM magic going." Karan Writes… Karan Patel too, shared a collage and wrote, "@divyankatripathidahiya you have put it up so beautifully in your post that i am at a loss of words. So since you used up all the most beautiful and apt words in your post, i shall make do with sharing all the pictures .... 🤗 #YHM #OnSetPic #IshRa #DT🤗." Ankita & Aly Ankita Bhargava commented on Karan's post, "Ye hui na baat!!!!! Now this is a Merry Merry Christmas 🤗🤗😍😍❤️❤️🎄🎄." Aly Goni wrote, "😭😭😭😭😭 itni khussshhhiiiiiieee 😭😭😂😘😘😘." YHM Team Celebrating Christmas The team also celebrated Christmas on the show. Karan shared this group picture and wrote, "Greetings from the #YehHaiMohabbatein family ... wish you all a very MERRY CHRISTMAS ....! 🤗🤗🙏🙏🤗🤗" Divyanka With Her Newfound Friend! Meanwhile, Divyanka celebrated Christmas with Vivek Dahiya and his sister. Divyanka shared a picture snapped with her sister-in-law, and wrote, "New found friend in my sister-in-law... Lucky me!😍." Divyanka With Vivek Divyanka posted a picture snapped with Vivek and his sister and wrote, "We wish you #MerryChristmas🎅 and a #Happy....(to be continued...😜)."

