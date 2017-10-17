 »   »   » Divyanka-Vivek, Karan-Ankita, Aly, Krishna Mukherjee & Others Attend Sandeep Sikand’s Diwali Bash

Divyanka-Vivek, Karan-Ankita, Aly, Krishna Mukherjee & Others Attend Sandeep Sikand’s Diwali Bash

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The celebrations for Diwali have already started in the television industry. Sandeep Sikand hosted a lavish Diwali bash for his celebrity friends at his home in Bandra.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast - Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Aly Goni, Krishna Mukherjee, Neena Kulkarni, Karan Patel along with his wife Ankita Bhargava; Ekta Kapoor, Nivedita Basu, Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchant, Karishma Tanna and many other television celebrities attended the party. Have a look . . .

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek shared a picture snapped with Divyanka and wrote, "#AboutLastNight #DivekForYa." Sharing another picture, Vivek wrote, "Diwali party at @sandiipsikcand Thank you once again for being such an amazing host my dearest! Outfit by the very skilled and an ace designer @raaghavd @labelsharadraghav."

Neena Kulkarni

Neena Kulkarni

"Bright lights n festivities?? #diwali With my favourites????????????. Thank you @veenaasikcand @sandiipsikcand for a beautiful evening??Missed you in the pics @divyankatripathidahiya ?? although you were just in the other room??. @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa missed both of youuuuuu????Come back sooon??"

Neena With Ekta Kapoor

Neena With Ekta Kapoor

"@ektaravikapoor my heart warms up every time I meet you??. And finally a pic together??. God Bless my fabulous #yhm family?? #headtilt #feelinggood."

Veena Sikcand With Avantika

Veena Sikcand With Avantika

Veena shared a picture snapped with Avantika Hundal and wrote, "Last night party ????#funnight#food#drinks#lovehappiness ????????????"

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir shared a picture snapped with Teejay Sidhu and wrote, "The season of lights with light of my life @bombaysunshine #happydhanteras to everyone💰💰💰 This Dhannteras ASK-BELIEVE-RECEIVE #omnamoshivaya🔱"

Pooja Gor

Pooja Gor

Pooja Gor shared a picture snapped with Sandip and wrote, "This man I ADORE. ❤️Thank you for a lovely evening @sandiipsikcand Had a wonderful time. 🙏🏼💥😘."

Raj Singh Arora

Raj Singh Arora

"When you reach home at 4am you know its been a fun night with friends ..... thank you @sandiipsikcand for the Lovely evening as usual :)"

Aly Goni

Aly Goni

Aly Goni shared a group photo and wrote, "Diwali day 1 ?? #sandysParty #balajiGang ??"

Ankita Bhargava

Ankita Bhargava

Ankita, who also attended the party with husband Karan Patel, shared the same group photo and wrote, "Thanku @sandiipsikcand for the lovely time we had at ur house! Ur an amazing host! Godbless U and Aunty Hamesha ????????"

Story first published: Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 18:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 17, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Television Photos

Go to : Television Photos