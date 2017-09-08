 »   »   » Diya Aur Baati Hum Actor Anas Rashid & Heena Iqbal’s Pre-Wedding Rituals Begin!

Diya Aur Baati Hum Actor Anas Rashid & Heena Iqbal’s Pre-Wedding Rituals Begin!


Recently, Diya Aur Baati Hum actor, Anas Rashid got engaged to non-actress, Heena Iqbal. The actor is all set to tie the knot with Heena on September 10, at his hometown in Malerkotla.

The pre-wedding rituals have already begun. The actor shared a couple of pictures on his social networking account. Have a look...

Anas Rashid-Heena Iqbal Pre-wedding Ritual Picture

Post Diya Aur Baati Hum, Anas took a sabbatical. The actor always wanted to get married to a traditional girl of his parents' choice and hence opted for an arranged marriage.

Heena Iqbal

Heena worked in the immigration sector, but chose to quit her job. It has to be recalled that Anas had told that he would like to marry a woman, who stayed at home and looked after his family.

Anas-Heena Wedding

Anas had revealed that the wedding ceremony will be in the traditional Muslim way. The actor is active on social media and keeps his fans updated. He had also shared a few pictures from the engagement ceremony.

Anas Wedding In Malerkotla

Talking about his marriage, Anas told a leading daily, "Everyone is really excited at home and we are all geared up with the preparation. Since the entire family is here, we planned to tie the knot in Malerkotla, and when we move to Mumbai, will organize a party there."

Anas Has Invited His Industry Friends

When asked if he had invited his industry friends for the wedding, the actor was quoted as saying, "Of course they will have to chalk out their schedules but I am sure they will be here with me."

Anas Adds….

"There's not much time left, and we are really busy with the preparation. Heena is happily shopping and finalizing our trousseau. It feels great to see my family being so happy."

Story first published: Friday, September 8, 2017, 16:43 [IST]
