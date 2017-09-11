 »   »   » Diya Aur Baati Hum Actor Anas Rashid Marries Heena Iqbal (PICS)

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid got married to Heena Iqbal in his hometown Malerkotla, in Punjab, yesterday (September 10). As Anas had revealed earlier, it was a traditional Muslim wedding for the couple.
Heena is an HR professional from Chandigarh and 14 years younger to him! Recently, Anas had shared a few pictures of their pre-wedding rituals. Check out Anas and Hina's wedding pictures...
Anas Feels Content & Complete
Anas was quoted by TOI as saying, "I feel content and complete. During the wedding Heena's friends asked me how it feels to be married in real life after tying the knot on screen."
Anas Adds…
"I said I had the liberty to take a break whenever I was tired in reel life, but in real life, there is no action or cut (laughs)."
Why Anas Opted For An Arranged Marriage?
"I had complete faith on my parents' choice. Also, I felt that I was ready to take on the responsibilities associated with an arranged marriage, which is to take the immediate and extended families along."
Anas Says Heena Is Perfect Life partner For Him
Anas was quoted by TOI as saying, "Heena is the perfect life partner for me. She is very honest and simple; these two qualities attracted me to her."
Anas & Heena’s Reception
Anas had said that his DABH producer, Sumeet Mittal has confirmed that he would attend the reception. He also added that since Deepika Singh and Kanica Maheshwari have kids, it might be difficult for them to travel.
Anas To Arrange For A Get-Together In Mumbai
Anas further added that he is planning to arrange for a small get-together in Mumbai for his friends.
Anas’ Honeymoon Plans
Anas added that he has not planned a honeymoon yet. He further added, "Heena knows more about this than me and I trust her choice. She knows my taste and we will zero in on a destination keeping both our choices in mind."
