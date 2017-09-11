 »   »   » Diya Aur Baati Hum Actor Anas Rashid Marries Heena Iqbal (PICS)

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid got married to Heena Iqbal in his hometown Malerkotla, in Punjab, yesterday (September 10). As Anas had revealed earlier, it was a traditional Muslim wedding for the couple.

Heena is an HR professional from Chandigarh and 14 years younger to him! Recently, Anas had shared a few pictures of their pre-wedding rituals. Check out Anas and Hina's wedding pictures...

Anas Feels Content & Complete Anas was quoted by TOI as saying, "I feel content and complete. During the wedding Heena's friends asked me how it feels to be married in real life after tying the knot on screen." Anas Adds… "I said I had the liberty to take a break whenever I was tired in reel life, but in real life, there is no action or cut (laughs)." Why Anas Opted For An Arranged Marriage? "I had complete faith on my parents' choice. Also, I felt that I was ready to take on the responsibilities associated with an arranged marriage, which is to take the immediate and extended families along." Anas Says Heena Is Perfect Life partner For Him Anas was quoted by TOI as saying, "Heena is the perfect life partner for me. She is very honest and simple; these two qualities attracted me to her." Anas & Heena’s Reception Anas had said that his DABH producer, Sumeet Mittal has confirmed that he would attend the reception. He also added that since Deepika Singh and Kanica Maheshwari have kids, it might be difficult for them to travel. Anas To Arrange For A Get-Together In Mumbai Anas further added that he is planning to arrange for a small get-together in Mumbai for his friends. Anas’ Honeymoon Plans Anas added that he has not planned a honeymoon yet. He further added, "Heena knows more about this than me and I trust her choice. She knows my taste and we will zero in on a destination keeping both our choices in mind." What If Heena Wants To Become An Actor? Anas added that Heena had got a lot of acting offers in Punjabi industry but had rejected them as she thinks that doesn't have the patience required for this profession. If she wants to act, he would support her.

(Images Source: Instagram)