 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash: Drashti Dhami, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel & Other TV Celebs Attend

Diwali is one of the festivals when all celebrities come together under one roof. Recently, Sandeep Sikand hosted a Diwali bash, and we saw television celebrities enjoying at the party.
Ekta Kapoor, too, hosted a Diwali bash. The who's who from the television and Bollywood industry attended the event. Apart from popular television actors, many Bollywood stars too attended the party. Have a look . . .
Ekta With Madurima, Urvashi & Adaa
Chandrakanta actresses, Madurima Tuli and Urvashi Dholakia, Naagin actress Adaa Khan, Gaurav Gera marked their presence at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash.
Krystle Dsouza At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash
Brahmarakshas actress Krystle Dsouza, Abhishek Kapoor and Mona Singh along with Ekta Kapoor were seen taking a selfie.
All Beauties In One Frame
Television actresses Adaa, Mouni, Mona, Adaa and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon were seen posing for the camera. Ekta shared the picture and wrote, "A v beautiful @kritisanon with all our tv beauties #diwalihai."
Sushant Singh Rajput At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash
Pavitra Rishta actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, was seen posing with Ekta Kapoor. Ekta shared the picture and wrote, "Pavitra rishta tere mere man ka ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼."
Urvashi, Krystle, Madurima At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash
Ekta was seen posing with her wild billis - Urvashi, Krystle, Madurima and others.
Drashti Dhami At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash
Drashti Dhami shared this picture and wrote, "Abt last night #diwaliparty in the gorgeous blue by @anaamofficial n Jewellery by @myvelvetcase #thank u @ektaravikapoor it was a beautiful evening ! 😘😘😘😘."
Adaa & Mouni At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash
Naagin actress, Adaa Khan shared this picture snapped with Mouni Roy and wrote, "Diwali means Meeting all my beautiful frnds...thank u @ektaravikapoor for n amazing #diwaliparty 💥"
Adaa Khan At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash
Adaa Khan also shared a few pictures, posing with other actors (Sharad Malhotra, Drashti, Pooja Gor, Raj Singh Arora, Arjun Bijlani and others) from the industry.
Divyanka & Karan At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya also graced Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash.