 »   »   » Ek Deewana Tha: Namik Paul Plays A Ghost; The Promo Will Make You Wait For The Show!

We had recently revealed that Sony TV has an interesting line-up of shows. Ek Deewana Tha is one among Sony TV's most awaited shows.

The show stars Jana Na Dil Se Door actor, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actor, Namik Paul, and Donal Bisht. Ek Deewana Tha is a love story with a supernatural element to it. The show is by Prateek Sharma of Beyhadh fame. Read on to know more and watch the promo...

Ek Deewana Tha Recently, Sony TV shared a teaser of the show, "Get ready to watch an extraordinary love story, very soon on Sony Entertainment Television. #EkDeewaanaTha @namikpaul @donalbisht @prateek2411." Vikram & Donal The promo of the show has been doing the rounds on social media. In the promo, Vikram and Donal are out on a date. Suddenly, the duo starts experiencing spooky things. Vikram & Donal On A Date When Vikram touches Donal, strange things happen around them. She tells Vikram that she is feeling strange, while he ignores. But he will be surprised as he gets hurt and Doonal sees a heart symbol on her hand. Namik Paul Plays A Ghost The dog starts barking and the lights go off. Namik Paul is seen as a ghost. He has a frozen look and his eyes are seen completely black. He is also seen with a guitar. Ek Deewana Tha Shooting A few days ago, the muhurat of the show was held. Apparently, the cast has completed its schedule in Mussoorie and is now shooting in Mahabaleshwar. The show will be later shot in Lonavala and Pune. EDT On Sony TV The story is set in the hills and will be shot in and around mountains. According to reports, the show might take late night slot.