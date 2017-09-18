 »   »   » Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi Pulled Off Air; Petition Filed Against Unfair Decision Of &TV

Many shows are being taken off air as they are not fetching the expected TRPs. The viewers were in a rude shock when Sony TV decided to pull the plug on shows, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi because of the low ratings.
The upset viewers filed a petition to bring KRPKAB back and they succeeded in it as well. Even Pehredaar Piya Ki went off air as the viewers were upset with the content and they had filed a petition against it. Making a petition seems to have become a trend, especially because these petitions have been making a difference. Read on...
Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi Taken Off Air!
The latest show to add on to this list is Nivedita Basu's show Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi on &TV. The cast and crew were shocked to learn about the sudden news of the show going off air especially because the show was picking up and the ratings were getting better every week.
Fans Shocked
The fans too, are shocked and upset regarding this decision of &TV and thus commenced a petition to stop the show from going off air, and at least changing the slot for the show.
Nivedita Basu Says…
Nivedita Basu, producer exclaims, "I don't think it helps in terms of the channel retaining a show, but you do it for fans and their love and support. It's nice to know that these fans really don't want the show to go off air, and have appealed to us."
It’s The Channel’s Decision
"But I guess most of them think that it's the production house's decision, rarely they know it is always the channel's decision to call off the show."
Petition Filed Against Unfair Decision Of &TV
"And of course a petition filed gives you a high that there are people who love the show and care about it because when a channel pulls it off they say it is not being liked. It's a reality check that people do watch the show and like it."
Will The Channel Change Its Decision?
"They have mentioned the right points that it is a progressive show, talks about widow remarriage in good light. So let's hope that like other channels, they too listen, and may be decide to change the time slot or plan a second season."
Abhishek Malik Says…
Lead actor of the show, Abhishek Malik shares, "It is really nice to see that fans were appreciating our efforts and loved the show, and people will see it themselves."
People Love The Show
"I am glad that someone has taken an effort for us and that matters the most, whether or not it helps in making the show stay, but I have read all the comments and it just made me happy that so many people loved our show."