 »   »   » Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi Pulled Off Air; Petition Filed Against Unfair Decision Of &TV

Many shows are being taken off air as they are not fetching the expected TRPs. The viewers were in a rude shock when Sony TV decided to pull the plug on shows, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi because of the low ratings.

The upset viewers filed a petition to bring KRPKAB back and they succeeded in it as well. Even Pehredaar Piya Ki went off air as the viewers were upset with the content and they had filed a petition against it. Making a petition seems to have become a trend, especially because these petitions have been making a difference. Read on...