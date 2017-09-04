 »   »   » Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Bobby Darling Files An FIR Against Her Husband; Alleged Domestic Violence!

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Bobby Darling, who tied the knot with Bhopal-based businessman Ramneek Sharma in February 2016, has filed an FIR against him for domestic violence.

Bobby, who is now known as Pakhi Sharma, underwent sex-change surgery in November 2015 in Bangkok. After their marriage, she settled down with her Mr Right. In an interview to a leading daily, the actress says that she was tortured by her husband and has moved to Bhopal! Read on...