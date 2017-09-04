 »   »   » Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Bobby Darling Files An FIR Against Her Husband; Alleged Domestic Violence!

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Bobby Darling, who tied the knot with Bhopal-based businessman Ramneek Sharma in February 2016, has filed an FIR against him for domestic violence.
Bobby, who is now known as Pakhi Sharma, underwent sex-change surgery in November 2015 in Bangkok. After their marriage, she settled down with her Mr Right. In an interview to a leading daily, the actress says that she was tortured by her husband and has moved to Bhopal! Read on...
Bobby Accuses Husband Of Domestic Violence
Bobby was quoted by BT as saying, "Ramneek would beat me up after getting drunk and accuse me of having extramarital affairs with every second man. He also usurped my property and money."
Bobby Is Left With Nothing!
"He made me give him co-ownership of my flat in Mumbai, and did the same when we bought our penthouse in Bhopal. He also bought a SUV using my money immediately after the marriage. Now, I am left with nothing."
Ramneek Paid Security Guards To Keep An Eye On Her!
"He had paid the building's security guards to keep an eye on me, and they would inform him of all my moves. He kept a tab on who I spoke with and where I went."
Bobby Wanted Divorce!
"Tired of the constant bickering, I suggested that we get divorced with mutual consent, but on the condition that I would get my property and the car back. However, he didn't agree to it. He would, in fact, beat me to because will in his name. I want my property back so that I can sell it off and move back to Mumbai."
Why Bobby Didn’t File Complaint Against Him?
She also revealed as to how she decided to flee their Bhopal home. When asked as to why she hasn't filed complaint against him in Bhopal, the actress revealed that Ramneek has contacts in the police and had threatened her of dire consequences if she approached the cops.
Bobby Files An FIR…
However, Bobby has registered an FIR with the Delhi Police and has also alleged dowry harassment against Sharma and his family (mother and brother).
Ramneek Claims…
Meanwhile, Ramneek has a different story to tell. He says that Bobby is lying and it is her who has fled with his property papers, money and gold, and he has filed an FIR against her!
Ramneek Never Hit Her!
He further added that he never hit her. In fact he was the one who went against his family to marry her. She had also lied to him that she'll be able to conceive, but after learning that she won't be able to, he even requested her to either try IVF or adopt a baby.
Bobby Is Not Bechari!
He further added, "She is not a bechari to take domestic abuse lying low. Why didn't she ever bring it up with the media or anyone close to her? I have proofs for all my claims. She wants me arrested so that she can have all my property."