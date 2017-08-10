 »   »   » Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Om Swami Arrested By Delhi Crime Branch!

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and self-proclaimed Godman, Om Swami was arrested yesterday (August 9) from Bhajanpura by Delhi Crime Branch. He was apparently arrested in connection with a 2008 case.

It has to be recalled that when Om Swami was in the Bigg Boss house, a theft case lodged by his brother Pramodh Jha, against Om Swami, saying despite repeated calls he failed to turn up in the court. The court had also directed Om Swami to appear before the court on December 3, 2016.

His brother had accused the former Bigg Boss contestant of stealing 11 bicycles along with various important documents from his bicycle shop in Delhi's Lodhi nine years ago.

Vinodh Jha, also known as Om Swami, was asked to leave the house, but was brought back to the show after the matter was solved.

Om Swami, whose real name is Vinodh Jha, was declared a proclaimed offender by the Saket court in the case, last year. A non-bailable warrant was also issued against him.

Apparently, Om Swami was hiding in a house in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura. He was arrested by a joint team of Inter-State Cell of Crime Branch and Lodhi Colony police station.

In February, Om Swami and his assistant were booked for molesting a woman in public.

It has to be recalled that Om Swami was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house as he crossed all the limits by throwing his piss on the fellow contestant Bani.

Post his exit, he had also given nonsensical statements against the host of Bigg Boss makers and Salman Khan. He had even threatened the makers that he will sabotage the grand finale.

(With PTI Inputs; Image Source: ANI)