 »   »   » Fans Upset With Sony’s Decision To End Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi; Trend ‘DontEndKRPKAB’ On Twitter

Earlier today, we had reported that Sony TV has decided to pull the plug on the popular show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Beyhadh has been given an extension. These changes were done to accommodate the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is returning after three years.

The sudden decision of the channel to shut down the show has upset the fans. The fans took to Twitter to express their anger.