 »   »   » Fans Upset With Sony’s Decision To End Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi; Trend ‘DontEndKRPKAB’ On Twitter

Earlier today, we had reported that Sony TV has decided to pull the plug on the popular show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Beyhadh has been given an extension. These changes were done to accommodate the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is returning after three years.
The sudden decision of the channel to shut down the show has upset the fans. The fans took to Twitter to express their anger.
KRPKAB & Beyhadh Ratings
KRPKAB fans are upset that the channel decided to shut down the show, even though both Beyhadh and KRPKAB have almost same ratings (0.4-0.6 TRP ratings).
Fans Tweeted Actors, Producers & The Channel
The fans have started bombarding the actors and producers with tweets, requests and demands. They even tweeted screenwriter Durjoy Datta and said how unfair it is that one show gets an extension while the other goes off air (even though both shows haven't managed to get high ratings)!
People Love KRPKAB
The fans also pointed out that KRPKAB has got millions of views online (YouTube), but the channel has still decided to shut down the show.
Durjoy Datta Tweeted
Durjoy took to Twitter to blame the viewers for the same. He tweeted, "If only you guys had watched it only television sets and not YouTube. More than anything, it's simple mathematics."
#DontEndKRPKAB
Fans on Twitter have started an online drive with #DontEndKRPKAB, which has been trending. Apparently, last night there were over 200,000 tweets, and over 7,000 replies.
Here Are A Few Tweets… A N K I T A
"Even the cast doesn't deserve this. Ending a show and that too like this. So abruptly. What are you up-to @SonyTV ?? #DontEndKRPKAB."
Don't go krpkab 💔 @Prity036
"I m numb @SonyTV ... You all can't be sooo rude to us ...Pleaseeeeee reconsider your decision don't let our lifes fade🙏💔 #DontEndKRPKAB."
Bhavana Sharma
"Give another time slot to KRPKAB dey deserve it very well...Non stop tweets from fans from last 2 days @SonyTV #DontEndKRPKAB."
Ayeshasadiq
"Sony has many time slots empty and I am hopeful like YHM krpkab too will get trips after shifting to another time slot #DontEndKRPKAB."
#DontENDKRPKAB @mayuradighe
"KRPKAB is not just a show. Its a life.... Life of all the KRPKABians all over the world. #DontEndKRPKAB @SonyTV."