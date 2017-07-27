 »   »   » Finally! Mubarakan Cast Shoot For TKSS; Anil, Arjun Kapoor & Ileana D’Cruz Had A Blast!

After one failed attempt, Kapil Sharma and his team (The Kapil Sharma Show) finally welcomed Mubarakan Cast - Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz on the sets. It has to be recalled that earlier, the shoot with the film's cast was cancelled as Kapil fell sick!

Anil, Arjun and Ileana recently shot for TKSS. Well, going by the pictures, it looks like both the team had a lot of fun on the sets! You don't believe us? Then, you must have a look...



Arjun Kapoor Praises TKSS Team Arjun Kapoor shared this picture and wrote, "The show that makes me smile no matter what...@KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @bharti_lalli the entire cast n crew of #TKSS thank u guys big love."

Anil Kapoor Had A Blast On TKSS Set! Anil Kapoor too, shared a picture from TKSS shoot and wrote, "When it is with @KapilSharmaK9, it's bound to be a laugh riot! @arjunk26 @ileana_official #Mubarakan."

Mubarakan Cast Promote Their Film On The Kapil Sharma Show! Anil had also shared his picture and wrote, "What better way to end promotions than with a dose of laughter. On the @KapilSharmaK9 show with my #MubarakanFamily!"

Kapil Wishes Luck To Mubarakan Team Kapil too, wished luck to the team, "When it is with @KapilSharmaK9, it's bound to be a laugh riot! @arjunk26 @ileana_official #Mubarakan."

Kiku Performs With the picture, it looks like Kiku performed for ‘Ek, Do, Teen...' song from Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's film Tezaab.

Kiku & Bharti’s Performance Kiku and Bharti Singh also set the stage of fire by performing for Anil Kapoor's song. With Bharti's dress, it looks like the duo danced for ‘Dhak dhak karne Laga'.

Sumona Chakravarti Dances With Anil Kapoor Sumona Chakravarti will also be seen dancing with Anil Kapoor. The actress looked beautiful in a blue sari.

Sumona Had A Blast With Mubarakan Team Sumona too, shared the picture from the shoot and wrote, "Too much fun with the #MubarakaanFamily @AnilKapoor @arjunk26 @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @Ileana_Official @haanjichandan #TKSS 👻👻👻."

Chandan Prabhakar’s ‘Mr India’ Performance! With the look of Chandan Prabhakar (especially his hat), we assume that he will be seen enacting Anil Kapoor's Mr India role. It will be interesting to watch as to how Anil would react to the same.



Finally, the Mubarakan shoot with The Kapil Sharma Show is done to the relief of Kapil, his team, and his fans!



It is also said that soon, Kapil's team will also be shooting with Jab Harry Met Sejal's Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Shetty, which they missed because of Kapil's ill health.