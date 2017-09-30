 »   »   » FIRST LOOK! Inside PICTURES Of Bigg Boss 11 House

FIRST LOOK! Inside PICTURES Of Bigg Boss 11 House

Bigg Boss Season 11 is all set to hit the television screen tomorrow (October 1). The makers are trying their best to build the excitement of the fans. The theme (padosis) of this season seems to be interesting.

We had recently revealed the contestants' list. Now, the CEO of Colors, Raj Nayak also revealed the first look of the Bigg Boss 11 house. Havea a look at the inside pictures of the Bigg Boss 11 house...

Raj Nayak shared the picture of the house and tweeted, "First look 👀 #BiggBoss11."

Like last season, this season too, the house will have a Jacuzzi. The Jacuzzi is surrounded by greeneries.

According to The Khabari, the living room theme is set as pop art. The walls are decorated and colourful.

The bedrooms are decorated in red and black colours. If we go by the picture, the bedroom has paired beds.

Apparently, the secret room will be having four beds. Like previous season, the locked contestants inside the secret room, will be able to watch what the other contestants in the house are doing. (In Pic: Living Room)

According to The Khabari, the confession room will have a chair that is designed like a car seat. (In Pic: Living Room)

According to the source, the number of the cameras will be around 90. Also, as we revealed, the house will be an underground jail. Apparently, it will be dark and scary. (Image source: BiggBoss24*7 Twitter)

(Image Source: 2-7 The Khabari)

