 »   »   » LOOK AT THEM! First Picture Of Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa From Their HALDI Ceremony In Goa!

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are all set to exchange garlands today (December 3, 2017). A few minutes ago, we got our hands on their latest pictures from 'Haldi' ceremony and boy, they look so adorable.

As per the ritual, both Harsh & Bharti can be seen in yellow-coloured outfits. While Bharti donned off-shoulder yellow dress, Harsh can be seen in T-shirt and shorts. Have a look at their pictures below..

Adorable! Bharti has booked one entire resort in Goa where all the guests have been put up. Bharti and Harsh's family are also put up at the same resort. Bharti’s Mehendi Ceremony Yesterday (December 2, 2017), Bharti's ‘mehendi' ceremony took place and the would-be bride, Bharti looked every bit pretty in her green lehenga. It Was A Starry Affair TV actors including Anita Hassanandani, have flown down to Goa to be a part of the three-day celebrations. Ritvik & Asha Power couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi pose as guests at Bharti Singh's mehendi ceremony. Suyyash & Kishwer Among others, Suyyash Rai & Kishwer Merchant were also seen in attendance at Bharti-Harsh's ‘mehendi' ceremony.

The stars that are currently chilling in this destination wedding are making the fullest of their vacation in Goa! They are leaving no stones unturned to pose and party under one roof and we're totally drooling over their pictures!