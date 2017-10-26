 »   »   » Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy Start A New Journey; Thank Fans For Their Wishes

Suryaputra Karn actors, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, surprised their fans with their engagement news. Apparently, the duo had a small roka ceremony during Diwali. The ceremony was attended by their families.

Gautam and Pankhuri confirmed their engagement news. Gautam had said, "I feel lucky to have found a life partner like her. We share the same wavelength and she has fit into my family perfectly."

Pankhuri, too, was elated and said, "In Gautam, I have found the answer to all my dreams. I'm eagerly looking forward to the most important phase of my life."

Both the actors took to social media to thank their fans. Gautam shared a picture with Pankhuri and wrote, "Start of a new journey ❤️.. Thanku friends for all ur lovely wishes 😇🙏"

Pankhuri, too, shared a picture and wrote, ""I carry the sun in a golden cup, The moon in a silver bag." Thank you everyone for your wishes and blessings. ❤️ #therearedaysthataskquestionsandtherearedaysthatanswerthem #forhewhomustnotbenamed."

Haven't wished your favourite jodi yet? Better late than never! Hit the comment box to wish the newly engaged couple.