 »   »   » Good News For Kapil Sharma Fans! Kapil & His Gang Are Back On Sony TV; Thanks To Firangi!

Kapil Sharma has been hitting headlines since a long time. Initially, he was in limelight for the wrong reason - his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover. Later, his health got deteriorated and the shootings of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show got cancelled.

Finally, the actor-comedian decided to take a break from the show. Now, his film, Firangi is releasing soon. These days, Kapil is on promotional spree. He recently promoted his film on Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 2 sets.

Kapil Sharma Is Back On Sony TV Sony TV shared a video and wrote, "Jinka tha sabko intezaar, vapas aayenge woh iss Shanivaar! Can you guess who all are coming back? Share your guesses in the comments section below and stay tuned to this space for the answer." Kapil Sharma Is Back With His Gang On Sony TV The video features the pictures of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda along with Kapil Sharma. Kapil On Special Episode ‘Oye Firangi’ Kapil Sharma has shot for a special episode of ‘Oye Firangi' on Sony TV. Kapil Monica Gill and Ishita Dutta will be seen promoting their upcoming film, Firangi on the sets of ‘Oye Firangi'. Kapil With Chandan Prabhakar Kapil will be seen enacting a scene with Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Rajiv Thakur. Also, Sidhu Paji will be seen shaking legs with girls for a few popular songs! Kapil & Bharti Singh Apparently, Bharti Singh will also be seen enacting a scene on Oye Firangi! Ishita Dutta Ishita Dutta makes a stylish entry on the show. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, "#firangi nights on @sonytvofficial @themoviefirangi Makeup hair @sangeeta_rawal." Firangi Postponed! The film was scheduled to release on November 24, but now it is said to have been postponed. Is this because of delay in Padmavati's release? Atul Mohan tweeted, "#Firangi is not coming this Friday. New date to be announced soon! @KapilSharmaK9 @ishidutta #KapilSharma @TheMovieFirangi." Kapil & Akshay It has to be recalled that Kapil missed to shoot on Akshay Kumar's show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. With this picture, it looks like Kapil is on Star Plus' TGILC sets to promote his film!

(Images Source: Twitter)

Aww-dorable! Bharti & Harsh's Pre-wedding Video Is The Most Romantic Thing You Will See Today!