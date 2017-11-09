 »   »   » GOOD NEWS! Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover To Come Together For New Show!

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's infamous mid-air fight is known to all. Post the incident, Kapil took a break from The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, the actor-comedian has buried the hatchet with Sunil.

It has to be recalled that during the launch of his upcoming film, Firangi, Kapil had clarified that his fight was with Chandan Prabhakar and not Sunil Grover. He had also said that he wanted Sunil to launch the trailer of Firangi. According to latest report, there is possibility of Kapil and Sunil coming together for a new show. Read on...

Kapil Sharma Hasn’t Met Sunil Grover Kapil was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "Sunil and I haven't met in a long time, but we chat over messages. He is currently in Canada." Kapil Wants To Meet Sunil & Discuss About A New Show! "As soon as he returns, we will meet up and discuss the possibility of a new show. Hopefully, we should be back together. The rest of the cast members are also ready to come on board." Kapil & Sunil Kapil revealed how their friendship turned sour. He added, "When he had left the show earlier (to pursue his own show, Mad In India), I had dissuaded him from leaving us." Kapil Wanted Sunil To Forgive Him! "This time too, I was sad that our issue had become so big that it had started affecting our friendship. I tried explaining to him that everyone makes mistakes and I too had committed one. But he wouldn't have any of it." The Channel Didn’t Axe TKSS Kapil clarified that the channel didn't axe the show. It was their mutual decision as he thought a lot was written about the controversy.

We too, hope Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and the entire The Kapil Sharma Show team come together again to entertain us, as we have been missing them a lot!

