 »   »   » Gul Khan Denies Facing Budget Cuts For IPKKND 3; Also, Read What Gul Is Planning With Barun & Nakuul

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 has been in the news from its inception. The show that stars Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar has been grabbing headlines for one or the other reason.

Recently, there were reports that the show has undergone some budget cuts! Is it true? Read on to know the answer. Also check out what the producer is planning with IPKKND's Barun Sobti and Ishqbaaz's actor Nakuul Mehta.