 »   »   » Gul Khan Denies Facing Budget Cuts For IPKKND 3; Also, Read What Gul Is Planning With Barun & Nakuul

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 has been in the news from its inception. The show that stars Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar has been grabbing headlines for one or the other reason.
Recently, there were reports that the show has undergone some budget cuts! Is it true? Read on to know the answer. Also check out what the producer is planning with IPKKND's Barun Sobti and Ishqbaaz's actor Nakuul Mehta.
Low TRPs
It is known to all that despite roping in popular actors like Barun Sobti IPKKND 3, has not garnered the expected TRPs.
Show Under Scrutiny For Its High-End Budget!
There were reports that the show was under scrutiny for its high-end budget and the makers are planning to change it to a ‘saas-bahu' drama to attract the audiences.
New Set Has Been Created!
It was said that a new set for Advay's family has been set up in suburban Mumbai where the costs are lesser, so that the Film City set will be used less.
Gul Khan Denies Facing Budget Cuts
The producer of the show, Gul Khan denied the rumours. Lashing out at the entertainment portal, Gul Khan wrote, "Do your homework before writing anything about budget cuts! Exactly why TV journalism is not taken seriously!"
Gul Khan Says…
Gul Khan was quoted by BizAsia as saying, "We have both the sets. Right now, yes we are shooting in the Mumbai set but that is due to the storyline. Their set had to change to coincide with the script."
Gul Khan On Twitter
Gul Khan recently joined Twitter. The producer shared her picture snapped with Barun and Nakuul, and wrote, "Any guesses for what's coming up next with these two ! @NakuulMehta @BarunSobtiSays @Harneetsin."