 »   »   » Gurmeet Ram Rahim Verdict: Kiku Takes Twinkle Khanna's Advice; TV Actors React To MSG's Sentence

On Monday (August 28), a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim to 20 years in jail (10 years each for two rape cases) and fined him Rs 30 Lakhs (of which Rs 14 Lakhs each will be provided the compensation to the victims).
Kiku Sharda
It has to be recalled that The Kapil Sharma Show's Kiku Sharda, got into legal trouble a while ago for allegedly making fun of (mimicking) MSG. He was even arrested and had to stay in judicial custody for 14 days. Later he was granted bail.
Twinkle Khanna & Chandan Prabhakar Tease Kiku!
While Twinkle Khanna took to social media and gave a tongue-in-cheek advice to Kiku, Chandan Prabhakar teased Kiku on MSG!
Twinkle Wrote…
Twinkle Khanna wrote in her blog, "Anyway, all this monkey business reminds me of a certain cheeky monkey and old colleague, Kiku Sharda who was jailed for mimicking the Love Charger."
Twinkle’s Tongue-In-Cheek Advice
She further wrote, "I think he should immediately go to the nearest Chinese restaurant to celebrate, order a beer and tell the waiter, ‘I don't want any monosodium glutamate in my Schezwan chicken, you people should lock away your MSG too. Cheers!"
Kiku’s Witty Reply!
Kiku responded to Twinkle's advice by sharing a picture of him with his wife in a restaurant. He wrote, "Enjoying a peaceful Chinese meal with no monosodium glutamate 😊@mrsfunnybones 🙏🏻@priyankasharda3."
Twinkle Further wrote…
Twinkle replied to Kiku's tweet, "Hahaha! And life moves on with its tongue firmly in its cheek:)"
Chandan Prabhakar Teases Kiku
Meanwhile, Chandan Prabhakar also took to social media to tease Kiku. He wrote, "@kikusharda kiku ji ram ram...kese ho bhai..;)."
Sophie Choudhary Tweeted…
"Wish it was more but at least he will pay for his crimes! His followers should know that No one is above the law!!"