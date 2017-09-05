 »   »   » Haasil, Ek Deewana Tha, Porus…. Sony TV Has An Interesting Line-up Of Shows…

We have been seeing major changes on Sony TV. Recently, the channel decided to pull the plug on Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and popular love story, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The channel also extended the other show, Beyhadh.

Beyhadh saw a time slot change because of the controversy surrounding Pehredaar Piya Ki. These changes were done to accommodate Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9. The channel surprised the viewers by abruptly ending PPK. Read on...