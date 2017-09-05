 »   »   » Haasil, Ek Deewana Tha, Porus…. Sony TV Has An Interesting Line-up Of Shows…

We have been seeing major changes on Sony TV. Recently, the channel decided to pull the plug on Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and popular love story, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The channel also extended the other show, Beyhadh.
Beyhadh saw a time slot change because of the controversy surrounding Pehredaar Piya Ki. These changes were done to accommodate Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9. The channel surprised the viewers by abruptly ending PPK. Read on...
KRPKAB & TKSS
The channel recently surprised the viewers by announcing Season 2 of KRPKAB and giving a break to The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony has confirmed that the channel has an interesting line-up of shows that will go on air over the next three months. Read on to know the details....
Sony TV To Launch New Shows
Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head at Sony Entertainment Television was quoted by Exchange4Media as saying, "In next six months, we have some very important shows lined up. In fact we have been working on shows since the last 12 months."
Danish Added…
Apart from KBC that was launched recently, Super Dancer will be launched on September 30 and just before KBC ends, Ek Deewana Tha will be launched.
Other Shows…
Haasil and Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai will be launched in October, while Porus, whose promo is out, will be premiered around October or November first week. Prithvi Vallabh will be aired November end.
Ek Deewana Tha
Ek Deewana Tha which stars Vikram Singh Chauhan, Namik Paul and Doonal Bisht is by Prateek Sharma of Beyhad fame. It is a love story with a supernatural element to it.
Haasil & YUDKBH
Haasil is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra, which stars Bollywood actor, Zayed Khan, Vatsal Seth and Nikita Dutta. Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai is a love story that is set in the 90s.