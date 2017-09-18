 »   »   » Have Mouni Roy & Mohit Raina Parted Ways? Then, Who Is The Girl In The Picture?

Although Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina never publicly admitted their relationship, they were often spotted together on several occasions. Apparently, they are in a relationship since Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev days.

Recently, there were reports that the two have unfollowed each other on Twitter. There were speculations that the couple has parted ways. Read on to know more...

Mohit Doesn’t Want To Talk About His Personal Life When Mohit was asked about the break-up rumours, he was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I have not spoken about my personal life earlier and I choose to maintain that." Mohit Asks People To Respect Their Privacy He added, "Please respect someone's privacy. All these unnecessary attention gathering news takes over our credibility." Mohit Says Mouni Is Working Hard Mohit neither confirmed their split, not denied it. He told another entertainment website, "Let her focus on her work. We are good, she has worked hard for years, day and night, to be here." Mohit Praises Mouni "People are trying best to pull her down and malign her name. People can't handle somebody's growth and happiness. It's not overnight. The real hard work is behind the scenes. We all are proud of her achievements, it's just the beginning for her." Mohit Raina With A Girl! A few days ago, a picture of Mohit with a girl confused everyone (as the face of the girl was not seen). Since it is not the verified account of Mohit, we are not sure if it is the actor's official account? And, who is this girl - is it Mouni or someone else? Mouni Is Busy With Her Work On work front, Mouni is trying to make her entry to Bollywood. She had recently done a special song, and will also be seen in Akshay Kumar's Gold. Mohit Is Getting Ready For Something Big! On the other hand, Mohit might also make his comeback on television with Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev 2. His Twitter posts indicate that he is getting ready for something big!

Looks like both Mouni and Mohit are currently concentrating on their professional lives, giving sometime for their relationship!