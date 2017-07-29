 »   »   » Here’s What Barun Sobti Has To Say About Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’s Low TRPs….

Here’s What Barun Sobti Has To Say About Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’s Low TRPs….

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 was much hyped show. The show stars Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar in the main leads.

It has been almost three weeks since the show has been aired. Although the show had a good start with good ratings, it has still not made it to the TRP chart. Here's what Barun Sobti has to say about the ratings of the show....

Regarding The Feedback Of The Show…

Barun was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "We've been getting a mixed feedback, but most of what we have heard, includes that it is getting better."

Lot Of Secrets On IPKKND TO Be Revealed

He further added, "And I guess, that's how it should be. Not everything should be revealed all at once." It has to be recalled that the show is a revenge drama and a lot of secrets (of lead characters) are to be revealed.

Regarding Low TRPs…

When asked about the low ratings of the show, Barun said, "It's okay ya. I think we opened on a good TRP. It definitely wasn't what we expected, but we opened at good numbers."

Gul Khan’s Shows Get Better With Time!

He added, "Usually, of what I've seen with Gul's shows, they get better with time." Well, we feel its true, as Ishqbaaz also took some time to impress the audiences.

Barun Further Added….

"Because the characters (in IPKKND 3) have so many layers, it takes time for the unlayering otherwise you cannot justify if everything is shown within a day. So, I'm sure it is going to get better."

Barun & Shivani Tomar

According to reports, Barun Sobti gives acting tips to Shivani Tomar to improve the chemistry between them. As a co-actor, he says that he can do whatever possible to help her.

The show opened with 1.4 ratings. Later the ratings dropped. This week, the show has managed to get 1.1 ratings. We hope the show gets better with future and reach the audiences expectations.

What are your views on IPKKND 3? Will it make it to the TRP chart? Hit the comment box to share your views...

Story first published: Saturday, July 29, 2017, 13:50 [IST]
