 »   »   » Here’s A Sneak Peek Of Bigg Boss 11 House…

Bigg Boss 11 will hit the television screens this October. The makers of the show have been building the hype around the show by revealing the promos and hinting about the contestants.
Although many celebrity names are doing the rounds, confirmed list of contestants is yet to be revealed by the makers. Since the makers had revealed that there will be two houses this time, the viewers are eager to know the design of the house!
Bigg Boss 11
Recently, Bigg Boss Khabari revealed the outline of Bigg Boss 11 house that apparently was shared by Raj from Whatsapp group.
Sneak Peek Of BB 11 House…
Sharing the picture, Bigg Boss Khabari wrote, "#BiggBoss11 Exclusive: *2 Houses *Studio is being revamped *some more new features also added. #BB11. Courtesy - Raj from whatsapp group."
Underground Jail
There were reports that Bigg Boss 11 will have the biggest house in the history of the reality show. The house will have an underground jail, which will be used to punish the wrongdoers of the house.
Contestants
Recently, the makers gave us a glimpse of first two contestants by sharing pictures on the official page. They asked the viewers to guess and one who wins, will get a chance to watch Bigg Boss 11 live episode from the sets!
First Two Contestants
Many guessed the first two contestants to be - model Halima Matlub and YouTube star Harsh Beniwal.
Bigg Boss Writes…
When Bigg Boss wrote, "We're loving the enthusiasm par jo dikhta hai woh hota nahi, aur jo hota a hai woh dikhta nahi. Image is just for reference. #BBGuessList," fans were disappointed as they thought Bigg Boss PR is fooling them by posting a random pictures from internet!