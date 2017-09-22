 »   »   » Here’s A Sneak Peek Of Bigg Boss 11 House…

Here’s A Sneak Peek Of Bigg Boss 11 House…

Bigg Boss 11 will hit the television screens this October. The makers of the show have been building the hype around the show by revealing the promos and hinting about the contestants.

Although many celebrity names are doing the rounds, confirmed list of contestants is yet to be revealed by the makers. Since the makers had revealed that there will be two houses this time, the viewers are eager to know the design of the house!

Recently, Bigg Boss Khabari revealed the outline of Bigg Boss 11 house that apparently was shared by Raj from Whatsapp group.

Sharing the picture, Bigg Boss Khabari wrote, "#BiggBoss11 Exclusive: *2 Houses *Studio is being revamped *some more new features also added. #BB11. Courtesy - Raj from whatsapp group."

There were reports that Bigg Boss 11 will have the biggest house in the history of the reality show. The house will have an underground jail, which will be used to punish the wrongdoers of the house.

Recently, the makers gave us a glimpse of first two contestants by sharing pictures on the official page. They asked the viewers to guess and one who wins, will get a chance to watch Bigg Boss 11 live episode from the sets!

Many guessed the first two contestants to be - model Halima Matlub and YouTube star Harsh Beniwal.

When Bigg Boss wrote, "We're loving the enthusiasm par jo dikhta hai woh hota nahi, aur jo hota a hai woh dikhta nahi. Image is just for reference. #BBGuessList," fans were disappointed as they thought Bigg Boss PR is fooling them by posting a random pictures from internet!

According to reports, the first task is to keep an eye on the neighbours. The celebrities and the common man will have to spy on each other and inform the Bigg Boss. If their neighbour gets to know their secret, then they lose!

Story first published: Friday, September 22, 2017, 16:30 [IST]
