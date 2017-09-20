 »   »   » Here’s Good & Bad News For Kapil Sharma Fans…

Kapil Sharma and his show have been hitting the headlines for wrong reasons ever since his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover. As we revealed, the actor is on a break and on a damage control mode.
Kapil was in Bangalore undergoing an anti-toxification treatment at an Ayurvedic Centre. The good news for his fans is that the comedian has been discharged from the rehab. Read on to know more...
Why Was Kapil Sharma Discharged Soon?
The treatment was supposed to last for 40 days. According to DNA reports, the actor begged off in just 12 days. This was because of his upcoming film, Firangi.
Kapil’s Upcoming Film, Firangi
A close friend of Kapil was quoted by the leading website as saying, "He needed to return to Mumbai to complete his film Firangi and start promoting and marketing it for its November release."
Kapil Is Recovering
Kapil's friend further said, "Kapil is feeling much better. I can sense the changes in him. He had been pushing himself too far during the last few years."
Kapil Has Stopped Drinking
"His mind and body gave warning signals. He wasn't taking these warnings seriously. Now, finally God planned this break for him. And it has done him a world of good. Kapil has stopped drinking completely, at least, for now."
Bad News For Kapil & TKSS Fans
It was said that the actor would return with his show early next month. But, here comes the bad news! His friend says that the announcement of Kapil's return was someone's idea of making news and will only return after he completely recovers.
Kapil Will Return Only After He Recovers Completely
Kapil's friend added, "The show will return only when Kapil has fully recovered. Kapil has realised health is the most important thing in life. As for the show, it is very dear to him and it isn't going anywhere."
Sunil’s Show To Replace TKSS!
The Kapil Sharma Show will be back next year. It is also said that Sunil Grover's new show might get launched within a couple of months or so! There is a possibility of Sunil's show replacing TKSS.