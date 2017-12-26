 »   »   » Here’s How Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Jennifer, Bharti-Harsh & Other TV Actors Celebrated Christmas!

Not just the Bollywood celebrities, even television actors celebrated Christmas with their loved ones. While a few stars chose to party with their family members, many of them enjoyed with their friends.

Have a look at the pictures to check out as to how the Television celebrities, Jennifer Winget, Sanaya Irani, Barun Sobti, Erica Fernandes and others celebrated Christmas, this year (2017)...

Erica With Her Family Erica celebrated Christmas with her family. Sharing this picture, Erica wrote, "Wishing you all compliments of the season from the Fernandes Family . 👨👩👧👦🐕 #thebesttimeoftheyear🎄 #festivalofjoyandhappiness #festivaloflove #happyholidays #christmas." Shaheer Wishes Erica! Shaheer shared a picture snapped with Erica and wrote, "Merry Christmas @iam_ejf." Well, we hope this picture puts an end to their link-up and break-up rumours. Barun, Sanaya, Mohit & Others Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Daljeet Kaur and other friends celebrated Christmas together. Sharing a few pictures, Sanaya wrote, "Merry Christmas Everyone 🎄🎄🎄. It's the season to give, so go out there and gift your loved ones, gift people who don't have loved ones, spread the joy it's an amazing feeling. Bring big smiles on peoples faces 😄😄😄 HO HO HO. Little bit of censoring on second picture 😉😉😉." Daljeet Kaur Daljeet Kaur too, shared a few pictures from the Christmas party. Sharing a picture snapped with Barun and his wife, Daljeet wrote, "Pashu n Barun ..... love u guysssss ❤️." Jennifer Winget Jennifer Winget wrote, "For all the paths you've led me to and walked besides, for all the love you have shown and the loved ones you've kept along, for all the blessings you have showered...I wouldn't have taken a single step, I wouldn't have come to know eternal love, I wouldn't have been who and what I am if you weren't there to nudge me, guide me, reassure me." Jen Wrote Further… "I thank you for the consistent abundance, the mistakes and lessons, the way in, out and in between and pray that you like to hang around a bit longer, only until I turn to ash and dust. Happy Birthday Jesus, my constant ... and a Blessed and Merry Christmas everyone! 🤗❤️" Bharti & Harsh Honeymoon In Europe The newly-weds Bharti and Harsh are in Europe for their honeymoon. Sharing this picture, Bharti wrote, "Wishing you a season full of love, happiness, joy, cheer and laughter! Wishing each one of you Merry Christmas! Let's jingle all the way! #itschristmas #christmasjoy #seasongreetings #santa #winterwonderland #bhaarshhoneymoon #loveisintheair." Harsh & Bharti Harsh shared this picture and wrote, "Hoping the magic of Christmas never ends and all of us have a wonderful time with our family and friends! Wishing you all a Merry Christmas! #itschristmas #christmasjoy #seasongreetings #santa #winterwonderland #bhaarshhoneymoon#loveisintheair." Divyanka & Vivek Divyanka Tripathi celebrated Christmas with hubby, Vivek Dahiya and his sister. She wrote, "We wish you #MerryChristmas🎅 and a #Happy....(to be continued...😜)."

