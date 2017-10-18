 »   »   » Here’s How Devoleena, Shubhangi, Manish & Other TV Stars Are Planning To Celebrate Diwali...

Here’s How Devoleena, Shubhangi, Manish & Other TV Stars Are Planning To Celebrate Diwali...


India is the great country known as the land of festivals. One of the famous and most celebrated festivals is Diwali. Towns are decorated with lights just like a bride to give it a marvellous festive look.

Deepavali this year falls on October 19 and the preparations for it have already begun in full swing. Here we bring you how our television celebrities are planning to celebrate it!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Diwali celebrations are one of the most important days. It brings lots of positive energy. This time on Diwali, I'm going to decorate my house with Indian lights and flowers. Will be using 'deepaks' and 'rangoli' is must. Will enjoy puja and yes me and my family are going to have lots of fun.

Shubhangi Atre

For Diwali, I'm gonna get surprises for my family and friends. Happy that will get to spend time with them. Festivals are really important. Yes, less crackers and more loud laughs and fun are better way to celebrate. Sweets and Rangoli will bring more taste and colours to our life.

Amrapali Gupta

Diwali are more fun because of its charm. Everything is clean and shining all around. My son is bit grown up, so will try to introduce him with baby crackers. It will be fun meeting friends and relatives. Excited shopping clothes and others things to decorate our homes.

Mahika Sharma

For Diwali celebrations I have already got many invitations. So I'm stuck of getting some really good outfits for myself and fun is my mother is paying for it. Yes, also have got few gifts for my special ones. I feel 'Kaju-katli' is the one major thing, I enjoy much every Diwali.

Manish Goplani

This year for the first time I'm at Indonesia during Diwali. So my family is preparing for the celebrations and I keep taking updates about them. I'll try my best to visit home and celebrate Diwali with them.

Paras Babbar

Diwali are always fun. I'm shopping for myself and my family, it exciting. Will also be decorating my house and yes will get to eat lots of sweet. That's for sure I'm going to cheat my diet. Diwali are most waited festivals.

Puru Chibber

For Diwali celebrations, we are on in decorating our home. Also we are getting new outfits for everyone of us. We usually don't enjoy crackers as we are having pets at home, so dont want them to drop their enjoyment level on the festival.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 9:30 [IST]
