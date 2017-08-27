 »   »   » Here’s How Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Devoleena & Other TV Celebs Welcomed Lord Ganesha…

Here’s How Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Devoleena & Other TV Celebs Welcomed Lord Ganesha…

Aala re ala Ganpati ala! Like every year, the celebrities from the television industry welcomed Lord Ganesha in style. While a few celebrities brought Lord Ganesha idol home, a few of them enjoyed visiting their friend's house to seek the Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Have a look to know how the television celebrities kick-started Ganesh Chaturthi...

Hina Khan

Hina Khan shared a picture with her alleged boyfriend Rocky and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏 @rockyj1."

Devoleena

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, Devoleena wrote, "Wish you all A very happy Ganesh Chaturthi😇🙏🏻#ganpatibappamorya #5thyear."

Rubina

Shakti actress shared Lord Ganesha's picture and wrote, "May all our worries and weakness disappear in the light of divinity........."

Divyanka & Vivek

Divyanka and Vivek visited Ravi Dubey's house to seek the lord's blessings. Sharing this picture Divyanka wrote, "Congratulations for your first #Ganpati Mr and Mrs Dubey.😍"

Divyanka

Sharing this picture Divyanka further wrote, "Yesterday we planned to visit 10 Ganpati jis... Achieved 3!🙈@vikaaskalantri and @priyankavikaaskalantri hope a baby Ganu visits you soon! ✋😉."

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek too, shared a few pictures and wrote, "Love the positivity and vibe of Mumbai during this festive season. Thank you for the beautiful darshans! #GanpatiBappaMorya #Festivity." "And the beautiful darshans continue 😊"

Bharti & Harsh

Bharti shared this picture and wrote, "Modak for energy and taste, Boondi Laddoo to drown your sorrows and Peda to relish worldly offerings...Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! #myfriendganesha."

Kamya Punjabi With Kushal Tandon

Sharing this picture Kamya wrote, "Bappa at my Bhai's @therealkushaltandon."

Tejaswi Prakash

Tejaswi shared this picture and wrote, "The only person I believe in sharing my secrets and sorrows with #blessed."

Niti Taylor

"Stay kind, it makes you beautiful💫 #lifeisbeautiful#youarebeautiful#staybeautiful#GaneshChaturthi#ganeshpuja#posing#lovemyoutfit#outfitoftheday#peace#love#life#with#my#favorite @reporter_nawathepooja you're the best❤️ Outfit from @vastrabymilonee 😍💕 I did actually shop alot! I still have one more pending🤦🏻♀️."

Mona & Vikrant

"Like each year, welcoming lord ganesha to our humble abode! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all! 🙏🏻 #Ganeshotsav."

Rithvik & Raqesh

Rithvik and Raqesh welcomed Lord Ganesha in their style. Sharing this picture Rithvik wrote, "_dfinally he's here!!!!!!!!! ganpati bappa morya!!!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 thank you @raqeshbapat 🤗😘."

Himanshu Malhotra & Sriti Jha

Sriti visited Himanshu's house to seek the Lord's blessing. Himanshu shared this picture and wrote, "🌸Ganpati Bappa Morya🌸🙏🏻 @itisriti ! Was truly wonderful to meet her after really long ! She's been an epitome if the craft of acting in our TV fraternity. Focused and dead serious about her work yet an equally chilled out and sweet gal ! Love & Hugs🤗 #ganpatibappamorya #ganeshchaturthi."

