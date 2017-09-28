 »   »   » Here’s What Anita Hassanandani Said When Her Fan Asked Her To Quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein…

Anita Hassanandani's character, Shagun on Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is one of the loved characters on television. Be it negative or a positive role, the actress gives her best. Also, her costumes are one of the main attractions on the show.

But, the makers usually give priority to Ishita and Raman's track and Shagun's (played by Anita Hassanandani) track is almost ignored! It won't be wrong if we say, just like IshRa, people love to watch Shagun on the show. But, looks like one of her fans was upset with Shagun's track, and asked Anita to quit the show!

The fan commented on one of Anita's pictures, "There is nothing left for you in YHM. Why don't you quit the show and sign some new projects (no offence)."

Anita, although agreed with the fan's comment, said that she has no plans to quit! She wrote, "I agree. But I want to see the end of the show that I started. I want to be a part of it till the end."

It has to be recalled that Aly Goni had recently quit the show and his fans were disappointed with his exit. On fans demand, he was also brought back on the show. Many actors quit the show, as they are not happy with the way their roles were shaping on the show.

Now, Anita's fans must be happy that the actress has no plans to quit the show!