 »   »   » Here’s What Archana Puran Singh Has To Say About Replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu On TKSS...

We recently reported about Archana Puran Singh replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on a few episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana took over Sidhu's place as he couldn't make it to the shoot due to ill health.

Archana was quoted by IANS as saying, "It feels weird sitting on Sidhu ji's chair as we all are so used to seeing him on this throne. Kapil called me the same day of the shoot and I couldn't say no to an old friend as we go back a long way."

The actress clarified that she is on TKSS only for a few episodes and once Sidhu is back fit and fine, he will take over his throne. She further added that she will miss the show and will always be waiting for Kapil to call her again to come again on the show.

It has to be recalled that Kapil and Archana were seen together on Comedy Circus on the same channel.

According to reports, Sidhu dislikes Archana for some reasons and he is upset with Kapil for replacing him with Archana even after expressing his displeasure about the same. Sidhu is down with fever and will be back TKSS sets on August 17 or 18.

(With IANS Inputs)