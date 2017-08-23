 »   »   » Here’s What Erica & Shaheer Have To Say About Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Abrupt End...

The most loved show of Sony TV, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, is all set to go off air. The team has already shot for the final episode. When the viewers got to know about the show's end, they started an online drive requesting and demanding the channel and the makers not to end the show. Even the actor, Anup Soni took to Twitter, to request the channel not to end the show!

The show's abrupt end has not only shocked the fans, but also the lead actors of the show. Read on to know what Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh have to say about the show's abrupt end...

Erica Fernandes Shocked With Sudden End… Erica Fernandes was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Every show comes to an end but this was shocking because we were told just four days before. We suddenly learnt that August 14 was our last day at work." Erica Will Miss The Unit "I'll miss the unit, they were my family, and the make-up room which was my one-room home for the last year-and-a-half. I even had a mini kitchen there." Erica To Take A Break! The actress added that she has been working every day for the last 18 months. Now that the show is ending, she will go on a much-deserved vacation! Shaheer Says… But, Shaheer seemed prepared for the end! He said, "When I signed Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, I was told that it will end sometime in February but then, we got an extension so we were somewhat prepared." Shaheer Too, Will Miss The Team "I will miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. After every show, I make sure not to take up work for at least four-six months." Shaheer Busy With Live Shows! The actor concluded by saying, "That's the plan this time around too although I had taken up some live shows so I will complete those."

As we revealed earlier, the show will end on a happy note. As per Ishwari's wish, Sona is blessed with a baby boy. Also, Vicky will change for good.

The show will be making way for the new season of the game reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.