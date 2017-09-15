 »   »   » Here’s What Riya Sen Has To Say About Ragini MMS Returns’ Intimate Scenes & Reality Show…

We had recently reported about Ragini MMS Returns promo that featured hottie, Karishma Sharma. The web series by Ekta Kapoor, also features Bollywood hottie, Riya Sen. Both Karishma and Riya will have important roles on the show.

Recently, Riya's hot lovemaking scene from the web series had gone viral. In the video, Riya and co-actor, Nishant Malkani are seen getting intimate.