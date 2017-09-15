 »   »   » Here’s What Riya Sen Has To Say About Ragini MMS Returns’ Intimate Scenes & Reality Show…

We had recently reported about Ragini MMS Returns promo that featured hottie, Karishma Sharma. The web series by Ekta Kapoor, also features Bollywood hottie, Riya Sen. Both Karishma and Riya will have important roles on the show.
Recently, Riya's hot lovemaking scene from the web series had gone viral. In the video, Riya and co-actor, Nishant Malkani are seen getting intimate.
#1 Riya Refuses To Do Intimate Scene!
There were reports that initially, when Riya got to know about the scene, she told the director that she won't be comfortable doing it. There were also reports that the director, Suyash Vadhavkar toned it down.
#2 Riya On Bigg Boss 11
On the other hand, there were also reports that the actress might be seen on Colors' biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 11.
#3 Riya Is Pregnant
There were also reports that the actress is pregnant. But the actress has squashed all the reports by calling them as ‘top 3 Rumours that she has read about herself this season' in her recent Instagram post.
Top 3 Rumours Of Riya Sen This Season!
Riya wrote, "#TOP 3 #RUMOURS I've read about #ME this #season - 1- Ive been shortlisted for a #realityshow on TV 😾 2- I'm #pregnant 🤰🏻🙄 3-I refused to do intimate scenes for a #webseries because I'm married 🤷🏼♀️ Dude ! seriously !!! 🤡 #LookingLondonTalkingTokyo 🤑"
Riya Sen Controversy
This is not the first time that an MMS clip of Riya is grabbing the limelight. Previously, the actress landed in a controversy as an MMS video of her with her ex-boyfriend Ashmit Patel had gone viral!