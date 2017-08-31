 »   »   » Here’s What Rubina Dilaik Has To Say About Her BF Abhinav Shukla's Intimate Scenes In Aksar 2…

Two telly stars - Abhinav Shukla and Gautam Rode are entering Bollywood with Aksar 2. In the film, Abhinav, who is Rubina Dilaik's boyfriend, has shared a few intimate scenes with the lead actress of the film Zareen Khan.

Read on to know Rubina's reaction regarding the same...

Did Rubina Have Any Reservations About Abhinav Romancing Another Actress? Rubina was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Abhinav has given me so much space, pampered and encouraged me as far as my professional life is concerned." Abhinav Is A Thorough Professional "He is a thorough professional and I have no worries around his shows/films. It's a part of the job and we as partners cannot bring each other down by such negativity." Rubina Further Added… The actress further added, "In fact, it takes a lot of courage to romance a stranger on-screen and make it look flawless. I salute it." Rubina Praises Abhinav When asked what makes him different from other actors, Rubina said, "His baritone. That works wonders for him. In addition, I admire the manliness in his demeanour." Abhinav’s Birthday Surprise For Rubina Recently, Abhinav surprised Rubina on her birthday by getting her to India's Best Wellness Spa in the outskirts of Mumbai where he had arranged for meditation sessions, organic harvesting, pilates and aquagem. Rubina & Abhinav Rubina also shared a picture on her Instagram and wrote, "Thank you Universe! He @ashukla09💋 is the manifestation of everything I Desired and Prayed for ❤️🖤."

Abhinav was seen as a commando in MTV's Big F. Rubina and Abhinav share a common interest in travelling and fitness, which got them close.